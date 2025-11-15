MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 November 2025

Apple weighs post-Cook era as report points to John Ternus as likely next chief

Cook, who turned 65 this month, assumed the top job in 2011, succeeding co‑founder Steve Jobs shortly before his death

Our Web Desk & Agencies Published 15.11.25, 10:00 AM
Apple CEO Tim Cook holds an iPhone 17 pro and an iPhone Air

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds an iPhone 17 pro and an iPhone Air Reuters

Apple is stepping up its succession planning efforts as it prepares for Tim Cook to step down as chief executive as soon as next year, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, is widely seen as Cook's most likely successor, the FT reported, citing several people familiar with discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Cook, who turned 65 this month, assumed the top job in 2011, succeeding co‑founder Steve Jobs shortly before his death. Under Cook, Apple’s market capitalisation has soared from roughly $350bn to about $4tn.

The shares sit near record highs following stronger‑than‑expected results last month, though Apple’s near 12% gain this year trails Big Tech peers Alphabet, Nvidia and Microsoft, whose valuations have been buoyed by investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

RELATED TOPICS

Tim Cook IPhone 17 IPhone Air
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nine killed, 32 injured in blast at J&K police station during handling of seized explosives

The blast occurred while personnel were handling the explosive material that had been brought from Haryana's Faridabad, sources said
Narendra Modi arrives at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday to celebrate the NDA’s victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.
Quote left Quote right

I want to assure the people of Bengal that the BJP will end Jungle Raj in the state

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT