At least 15, including university athletes, killed in bus-van crash in Pakistan’s Punjab

The accident took place on Wednesday at the Adda Faqeer Di Kulli area, around 200 kilometres from Lahore

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 01.01.26, 07:55 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

At least 15 people, including university athletes, were killed and over 20 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a van in Pakistan’s Punjab province, an official said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday at the Adda Faqeer Di Kulli area, around 200 kilometres from Lahore.

According to Faisalabad deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder, athletes from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences were travelling in the bus to Lahore to participate in various games at a sports event.

“When the bus reached a narrow passage, the speeding passenger van coming from the opposite direction had a head-on collision with it, leaving both vehicles badly damaged,” Bhinder said.

“Some 15 people, including university students, have been confirmed dead while 25 others were injured in the accident,” he added.

The condition of five of the injured was stated to be critical.

Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident and sought a report from the district administration.

