Aircraft crash in South Sudan kills all 14 onboard, weather factor suspected

A Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft crashed in South Sudan, killing all 13 passengers and the pilot, civil aviation authorities said.

The aircraft, operated by CityLink Aviation, lost communication while flying from Yei to Juba International Airport, the aviation authority said in a statement.

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The authority said initial reports suggest the plane may have crashed due to poor visibility caused by adverse weather conditions.

Among 13 passengers, 2 were Kenyan nationals, while the rest were South Sudanese, officials said.

The civil aviation authority said a team has been sent to the site, around 20 km (12 miles) outside Juba, to collect information and to aid in emergency services.