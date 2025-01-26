‘55,000 people there want to be with us’: Donald Trump iterates Greenland demand

US President Donald Trump is bent on taking Greenland from the Kingdom of Denmark. Insisting that the world’s largest island needs to be part of the US, Trump said it would be an "unfriendly act" on Denmark’s part if they did not let this happen.

“I think we're going to have it (Greenland). I think the people want to be with us. As you know, there's 55,000 people there [per BBC, Greenland currently has a population of 57,000 people]. They want to be with us,” Trump told reporters Saturday.

His comments followed reports that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen insisted Greenland was not for sale in a fiery phone call with the US president last week.

Per a report by Financial Times, Trump spoke to Frederiksen for 45 minutes. Speaking to Denmark’s TV2, Frederiksen later said that the US undoubtedly had “great interest in and around Greenland”.

One of the five current and former European officials who had briefed on the call said Trump was “very firm”.

“I don't really know what claim Denmark has to it, but it would be a very unfriendly act if they didn't allow that to happen because it's for protection of the free world. It's not for us. It's for the free world right now,” Trump said.

Trump said that the people of Greenland did not like the way they had been treated by Denmark.

“You have Russian ships; you have Chinese ships. You have ships from various countries. It's not a good situation. I believe we'll get that. I believe Greenland we'll get because it really has to do with freedom of the world," the US President announced.

Per a report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump had first desired to buy Greenland in 2019 as the 45th US President. In response to Trump, Greenland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had tweeted, "We're open for business, not for sale."

On January 10 this year, in light of Trump’s imperialistic ambition, Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede declared: “Greenland is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic.”