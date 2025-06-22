MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
15 killed in suicide bombing at church in Syria's Damascus, Islamic State claims responsibility

Blast at Mar Elias Church is first such attack in Damascus since Assad's ouster; IS bomber opened fire before detonating vest

Reuters Published 22.06.25, 11:42 PM
People and civil defence members inspect the damage after a blast rocked the Mar Elias Church according to witnesses, in the Dweila neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria June 22, 2025. REUTERS

At least 15 people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighborhood of Syria's capital Damascus on Sunday, security sources said.

The incident marks the first suicide bombing inside Damascus since Bashar al-Assad was toppled by an Islamist-led rebel insurgency in December.

Syria's interior ministry said the suicide bomber was a member of the Islamic State. He entered the church, opened fire and then detonated his explosive vest, the ministry added in a statement.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said two men were involved in the attack, including the one who blew himself up.

Syria's state news agency cited the health ministry as putting the preliminary casualty toll at nine dead and 13 injured.

A livestream from the site by Syria's civil defence, the White Helmets, showed scenes of destruction from within the church, including a bloodied floor and shattered church pews and masonry.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the offensive against Assad before taking over in January for a transitional phase, has repeatedly said he will protect minorities during his tenure.

France condemns 'despicable' attack

France's foreign ministry condemned on Sunday the "despicable" attack on a church in the Syrian capital Damascus.

France "expresses its full solidarity with the Syrian people, who hope that Syria will find its way back to peace," the ministry said in a statement after 15 people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood.

