14 Indian crew members evacuated after vessel engine failure off Oman coast

Indian crew members from a commercial vessel off the Oman coast are being evacuated after an engine failure, the Embassy of India in Muscat said on Sunday.

Indian-flagged merchant vessel Virat 1 reportedly had 14 crew members from India, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region.

“It has emerged that the vessel experienced an engine failure, and the crew eventually transferred safely to a life raft. Rescue operation is presently underway through ships in vicinity, under coordination of Omani authorities,” the Indian Embassy said in a social media post.

The Oman coast witnessed tensions last week as three vessels with Indian crew members came under US attack in the region. One of them killed three seafarers.

India on Friday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks, the second time in a week, and told him that American military's “lethal and deadly” strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are “unacceptable” and they undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce.