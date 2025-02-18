Youth ‘killed by kin’, body hanged at home in Malda, probe underway

A Malda youth was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and uncle and his body hanged at home to pass it off as suicide.

Samin Nadab, the maternal uncle of deceased Raj Momin, 20, alleged that the youth was killed for protesting his father’s second marriage.

The incident took place at Mojampur village, Kaliachak police station limits,

on Sunday.

In his police complaint, the uncle alleged that Raj’s father Sarfaraz Alam and his brother Danny Momin were behind the murder.

“My sister and Raj’s mother Samima Bibi was Sarfaraz’s first wife. Sarfaraz started an extramarital affair. My sister protested, and so Sarfaraz divorced her, “ said Samin.

Raj, however, continued to live with his father and looked after his father’s shop.

“Recently, Sarfaraz decided to marry for the second time and Raj protested. Sarfaraz wanted to get rid of his son so that he could go ahead with his marriage,”

alleged Samin.

“On Sunday, Sarfaraz and his brother Danny strangulated Raj to death and then hung his body inside the house to convince people that Raj had killed himself,” the uncle alleged.

Sarfaraz and his family have denied the charge.

The body was sent to Malda Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem. Probe is on.

Brown sugar haul

Malda police seized brown sugar worth around ₹40 lakh on Monday and arrested two alleged peddlers.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the Malda SP, said that Santosh Mandal, 35, and Sobha Mandal, 40, were arrested from two places between Baishnabnagar toll plaza and 18

Mile Stand.

“Packets of brown sugar weighing 225 grams and 210 grams were seized from them. Their approximate value is ₹40 lakh,” he said.

Though nabbed separately, they were both going to Nougachia to supply the drug they had got from Haruchak.