Punarbhaba embankment breach floods South Dinajpur villages, 7,000 displaced

A stretch of the embankment of the Punarbhaba river flowing through South Dinajpur district was breached by the swollen river on Thursday night.

The river flooded a few villages in the Nandanpur area of Gangarampur and Tapan blocks of the district because of the breach, leaving around 7,000 people inconvenienced.

The administration has shifted them to safer places, while the irrigation department has initiated repairs to stop the river from flooding more areas.

Sources said that because of the monsoonal downpour, water levels of the Atrayee, the Punarbhaba and Tangan — three principal rivers of the district — had increased in the past few days.

On Thursday night, the Punarbhaba breached a 20-metre-long stretch of the embankment in the Jadabbati-Jhartala area of Nandanpur and flooded localities like Amtalighat, Sutil, Basor, and Gonahor.

“The river has flooded our area. There are around 500 families who have to shift from the village. The agricultural land is under water. We often face floods and want the administration to carry out the repairs in a proper manner,” said Kaushalya Biswas, a Nandanpur resident.

On Friday, officials from the block offices concerned visited the locations. People were asked to stay away from the river, which is flowing close to the danger level.

“The embankment was built during the Left rule, and since then, no major repairs have been carried out. We suspect it has weakened over the years and needs a comprehensive repair. Or else, we have to face the problem of flooding,” Manik Biswas, another resident, said.

On Saturday, Sukanta Majumdar, a Union minister of state and the Balurghat MP, visited the affected areas and delivered tarpaulins to the affected families.

“The embankment is maintained by the local panchayat. It has become old, and we want the state irrigation department to take over the embankment and carry out proper repairs. We will take up the issue at the necessary quarters,” Majumdar said.

Sources said the irrigation department had engaged workers to put sandbags and fill the 20-metre-long gap to stop water from entering the area.

“The water level of the river has started receding. Some immediate works are being carried out, and after the monsoon ends, further repairs will be carried out. We are monitoring the situation, and the affected families are being provided with necessary relief,” said an official of the district administration.