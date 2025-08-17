MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 17 August 2025

Sikkim set to resume Gangtok-Bagdogra helicopter service after trial run

The Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation conducted a test flight of the MI-172 chopper, aiming to restart the ₹4,500-per-seat service before the festive season

Our Correspondent Published 17.08.25, 08:07 AM
The trial run of the MI-172 helicopter at the Burtuk helipad in Gangtok on Thursday

The trial run of the MI-172 helicopter at the Burtuk helipad in Gangtok on Thursday

The Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) has initiated the process of resuming helicopter services between Gangtok and Bagdogra.

On Thursday, an MI-172 helicopter conducted a trial run and landed at the Burtuk heliport near Gangtok. “We will soon resume helicopter services in association with Sky One Airways Limited. The service will be available depending on the weather conditions,” said a source in STDC.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June, the Sikkim tourism and civil aviation department had decided to replace the MI-172 helicopter with 10-seater light choppers.

The service, which was introduced in March 2024, was withdrawn as it failed to
draw passengers.

However, in due course, it was decided to resume the service with the same
MI-172 chopper.

“The helicopter will have 20 seats with a one-day fare of 4,500. A passenger can carry a hand baggage weighing up to 10kg,” the source said.

Those associated with the tourism industry have welcomed the initiative. “Tourists will start reaching Sikkim from the third week of next month during the festive season. A section of them want to avail the chopper service, and if it is introduced by then, it will boost the industry,” said Debasish Chakraborty, the general secretary of the Eastern Himalaya Travel & Tour Operators’ Association.

Digital initiatives

Raju Basnett, the minister of education, sports & youth Affairs, and law and parliamentary affairs, launched two digital initiatives, NIRPEKSH and SciMatix AI, on the occasion of Independence Day at Pakyong in Sikkim on Friday.

NIRPEKSH, a web portal for the disaster records management system, was developed by the IT section of the district administration centre of Pakyong.

“It has been designed to manage disaster records at the district level. Through this portal, details of all beneficiaries who have received government funds for losses because of natural disasters will be recorded and linked to their respective land plot numbers. This system will help prevent duplication of applications and will ensure that no individual receives multiple benefits under more than one scheme,” said a source.

SciMatix AI, the other initiative, has been developed by a tech firm from Pakyong to address poor learning outcomes in mathematics and science among students studying from Class VI to Class IX.

It is an AI-based mobile application and will help improve the performance of students in these subjects, sources said.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Controversy in comedy: Rahul ‘vote theft’ video features police ahead of 16-day Bihar yatra

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said Rahul’s Yatra would cover 1,300km along a counter-clockwise route, beginning in Sasaram and ending in Patna on September 1
KC Venugopal
Quote left Quote right

ECI has crossed all limits of shamelessness by shrugging all its responsibilities

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT