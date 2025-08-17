Youth dies after blister treatment, tea garden workers allege hospital neglect

A 19-year-old youth from the New Glanco tea estate in Jalpaiguri, who was under treatment for a blister at the super-specialty hospital in Malbazar, died on Friday evening.

On Saturday, a group from the tea garden resorted to a demonstration at the hospital, alleging that he had died due to neglect.

The situation was brought under control after the hospital authorities and police assured them of a probe into the case.

Sources said Amit Oraon, the deceased, developed a blister on his right leg. On Thursday afternoon, he was admitted to the hospital.

He was initially stable, but on Friday night, his condition deteriorated, and he died.

People from the tea estate accused the hospital authorities of neglect and demanded action against the doctors and medical staff concerned.

“He was in excruciating pain and died. This is complete negligence on the part of the doctors and the paramedical staff of the ward where he was under treatment. If the doctors had treated him on time, he could have lived,” said Sushil, the youth’s father.

Sushil filed a complaint with the hospital superintendent, demanding a complete investigation of the case.

“It is an unfortunate incident. We are extending all possible help to the bereaved family. They have filed a complaint, and we are conducting an inquiry,” said Souraranjan Bose, the superintendent.

The protest led the police to intervene.

“Based on the information received from the hospital authorities, we intervened. The body has been sent to Jalpaiguri Government Medical College & Hospital. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said a police officer.