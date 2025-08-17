Darjeeling Hills University to launch Astro Club with Calcutta institute

The Institute of Astronomy, Space, and Earth Science (IASES), based in Calcutta, is set to assist Darjeeling Hills University (DHU) in establishing an Astro Club at the varsity to encourage students to study and do research on space science.

The move aims to create opportunities for students to work on projects in collaboration with universities and research bodies across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision took shape during a recent virtual meeting between university officials, including acting registrar Sujatarani Rai and finance officer Nirmal Subba, and representatives from IASES.

The IASES team included its managing committee member Sudipta Shashmal, Indore IIT astrophysics head Abhirup Dutta, and Shaibal Roy, an associate director at the Centre for Cosmology, Astrophysics and Space Science in GLA University, Mathura, said sources.

“As a part of its first step, the institute will provide the university with a device to measure earthquakes. A telescope will be used to support astrophysics research," said sources.

Rai said the Astro Club would be launched in September with a new batch of students once the guidelines arrived from the department concerned in Calcutta.

"The updates about recruitment of teachers are already posted on the university’s website, and the admission process is keeping the administration busy. Alongside this project, DHU is also working with Southfield College to host an international seminar on August 21,” she said.

Shaibal Roy, a former faculty member at Darjeeling Government College, said his team wanted to establish a centre for space studies at DHU to inspire local students to pursue research in astronomy and related sciences.

"Research registration and coursework can be done from any department of science. The plan reflects a long-term vision to make the university a recognised hub for astronomical research in the region,” Roy said.

The Darjeeling university, which began in 2022, has struggled with a lack of infrastructure and other operational challenges, said sources at the DHU.

“Earlier, the absence of basic facilities had discouraged many students from enrolling, but now, the balls have started rolling. The new partnership with IASES is being seen by teachers and students as another potential turning point," said a source.