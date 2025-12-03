MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
DSP Richa Ghosh: World Cup winner joins West Bengal police as Assistant Commissioner in Siliguri

Our Web Desk Published 03.12.25, 06:48 PM
Richa Ghosh joins as DSP.

Richa Ghosh joins as DSP. Picture from social media

West Bengal Police on Wednesday welcomed the World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh into its ranks as a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The force shared a video of the 22-year-old on X, writing a note to mark her induction and confirming that she has been appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Siliguri Commissionerate.

The post read: “Welcome, Richa, to the West Bengal Police family. With many best wishes and congratulations.”

Richa’s homecoming to Bengal’s uniformed service comes weeks after she stood on another grand stage.

On 11 November, the star wicketkeeper-batter from Siliguri was in Calcutta for Celebrating Vision & Victory, a felicitation ceremony organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal and spearheaded by Sourav Ganguly.

The event marked the nation’s collective admiration for India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup-winning team.

“This does feel like a dream,” she said at the programme. “I practise target-setting at the nets, choose which balls to hit, and try to stay away from the phone to minimise the pressure of expectations before big matches.”

Richa’s ascent in cricket has been swift and stunning. She broke into the Bengal senior side at the age of 14.

Two years later she made her WT20I debut, followed by her ODI debut in 2021 and her Test debut in 2023.

In the Women’s Premier League, she plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have retained her for the upcoming season.

Known for fearless strokes and impeccable timing, Richa carries a strike rate of 142.45 in WT20Is and an even higher 150.96 in the WPL.

In the World Cup final, her 34 off 24 balls proved crucial in giving India early momentum on their way to their maiden world title.

The triumph capped a run of major successes, including the Asia Cup in 2022, the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023 and a WPL champion’s medal in 2024.

The night before the final brought little rest. “I couldn’t sleep well the night before the finals. Ma was there with me, and she had fallen asleep. The light rehearsals were on, and I was watching those,” she recalled with a smile. India went on to defeat South Africa by 52 runs on 2 November.

The final, she said, was a test of temperament as much as talent. “There is, of course, the pressure of the finals, but I was telling myself I have to be calm because it’s an important match. Things can change anytime.” The young cricketer, who openly embraces pressure situations, believes she thrives when the stakes are highest.

