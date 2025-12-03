Tribal youth freed following stadium stunt to meet Virat Kohli

Soubhik Murmu, the tribal fan of Virat Kohli who was arrested for breaching security to touch the feet of his idol mid-match at the Ranchi stadium on Sunday, was released by Jharkhand police on Tuesday evening.

On being released from police custody, the Arambagh youth said he had no regrets and instead felt proud.

“As soon as I touched his (Kohli’s) feet, he said, ‘Aramse, beta (Relax, son). I asked him for his bat, but he probably could not hear me as the guards had started dragging me away,” Soubhik said.

“I am really happy that I was able to touch the feet of my hero,” he added.

Soubhik was handed over to his father, Samar Murmu, who went to Ranchi along with three relatives to bring his son back home.

“The police helped us a lot. They made us sign on papers and released my son. Now we will board a train to return to our village in Arambagh,” said Samar.

Soubhik had jumped across the stand railings and thrown himself from a considerable height of the JSCA International Stadium to land behind the advertisement boards. He scaled across those advertisement boards, landed on one side of his body, rolled over and ran onto the pitch towards Kohli. Despite security guards chasing him, he succeeded in falling at Kohli’s feet.