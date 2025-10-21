Woman held with drugs worth  Rs 1.4 crore in Malda

A team from the Baishnabnagar police station in Malda district arrested a woman from Bhagalpur district of the neighbouring state of Bihar on Monday afternoon with drugs worth ₹1.4 crore.

Arrested Kanchana Devi, 35, was found to be carrying 1.34 kilos of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin), along with ₹18,250 in cash on her.

Around 2pm, Kanchana was intercepted while she was travelling from Kaliachak to Farakka.

She was en route to Bihar to deliver the consignment, police sources later said.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the superintendent of police in Malda, confirmed the seizure of the contraband.

He said that a case has been registered against the accused woman under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

In another case, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two individuals from the Malda Court railway station premises on Sunday night and seized 306 grams of brown sugar, which was in three packets.

The arrested duo, Sahadat Hussain and Haidar Ali, are both in their mid-thirties.

The men, both residents of Chari-Anantapur village of Kaliachak police station, were suspiciously loitering at the station when the GRP personnel intercepted them.

“During preliminary interrogation, both admitted that they were supposed to deliver the packets in Bihar,” said a GRP official.