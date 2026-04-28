Bengal polls: Movement via Petrapole land port, other Bangladesh border routes curbed ahead of final phase

Movement of people and vehicles on Bangladesh border routes in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas has been restricted ahead of the final phase of the Assembly polls on Wednesday, with exemptions for medical emergencies, voters returning to cast their votes, and transport of perishable goods.

The curb will continue till the completion of the polling process, and is applicable to the Petrapole land port, and other border routes.

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“…this order restraining the movement of both people and vehicles for exit to Bangladesh and entry to Indian territory from Bangladesh in any constituency under the North 24 Parganas district with effect from 6 pm on April 26 till completion of the polling process,” the district magistrate said.

Thirty-three assembly constituencies in the district will go to the polls on April 29.

The curb is aimed at preventing any cross-border movement that could influence the electoral process, particularly in border districts like North 24 Parganas, which share a porous boundary with Bangladesh, a Petrapole Land Port official told PTI.

West Bengal shares a 2,200-km-long international border with Bangladesh, making it a crucial corridor for trade.

The Petrapole land port handles a substantial share of India-Bangladesh trade and typically sees around 700-1,000 trucks crossing daily, carrying goods such as garments, cotton yarn, food items, plastics, and engineering products.

Several smaller land customs stations in districts like Nadia and Murshidabad also facilitate cross-border trade, though at lower volumes.

During elections, however, the authorities routinely impose restrictions along the border to curb illegal activities, including smuggling and unauthorised movement, which could impact the integrity of the polling process.

Altogether, 142 assembly constituencies in West Bengal will go to the polls on April 29.

The first phase of the elections that were held across 152 assembly segments, recorded 93.19 per cent polling - the highest ever in the state.

The counting will take place on May 4.