MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 December 2025

West Bengal Electoral Registration Officers to start issuing hearing notices under Special Intensive Revision

At the initial stage, hearing notices are likely to be issued to around 32 lakh unmapped voters -- those whose details could not be linked with the 2002 SIR data but whose names appear in the draft electoral rolls for 2026

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 18.12.25, 09:42 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in West Bengal will start issuing hearing notices from Thursday as part of the next phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an official said.

At the initial stage, notices are expected to be sent to around 32 lakh “unmapped voters” — individuals whose details could not be linked with the 2002 SIR data but whose names feature in the draft electoral rolls for 2026, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being included in the draft electoral rolls does not necessarily mean that a voter will not be called for a hearing, though the process in their case may be comparatively simpler. The EROs will begin issuing hearing notices from the morning of December 18,” the official said on Wednesday.

According to him, two copies of the hearing notice will be issued. “One copy will be handed over to the voter concerned, while the other will be retained by the Booth Level Officer after obtaining the voter’s signature. Voters will be given some time after receiving the notice to appear for the hearing, which is likely to begin soon,” he said.

The hearings will be held at government offices, including those of district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and block development officers, he said.

The official added that the screening of cases involving logical discrepancies is currently underway, and therefore the final number of voters who will receive hearing notices is yet to be determined.

“Officials are advising voters to keep ready the 11 documents specified by the Election Commission for verification,” he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal’s Special Roll Observer, Subrata Gupta, is likely to visit north Bengal ahead of Christmas to review the progress of the SIR exercise, another official said.

“The visit is aimed at assessing the progress and implementation of the SIR in the region,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Election Commission (EC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SIR cloud looms over Matuas, ‘intruders’ from Bangladesh India does not have a problem with

The professed aim of the Election Commission exercise is to weed out ineligible names from the voter lists, not to identify 'illegal aliens’. But many Dalit Hindus who have crossed over into Bengal are worried about detention, deportation
US President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, December 17, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I'm fixing it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT