‘We believe in self-reliance’: Mamata hails Bengal’s fiscal muscle with 11.43% GST rise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the state is steadily progressing in its own resource mobilisation efforts and has achieved 11.43 per cent growth in GST collection in 2024-25 financial year, which is two per cent more than the national level.

Banerjee said West Bengal in the 2024-25 financial year recorded a GST collection of Rs 4,808 crore more than the preceding year.

"Glad to share that West Bengal is steadily progressing in its own resource mobilisation efforts, which is evident from the fiscal results compiled at the end of the FY 2024-25. In GST in 24-25, we have collected Rs 4,808 crore more than the preceding year, which shows 11.43% growth. This is 2 per cent more than the national level (9.44 per cent), and is demonstrative of our increasing internal financial strength," Banerjee posted on X.

The Bengal CM said that in "registration and stamp duty, the number of deeds registered has increased by sixty thousand, which shows the dynamism of our market." In this context, the collection in 24-25 has been Rs 1,908 crore more than the previous year, which is a growth of 31.05 per cent, she said.

"All this shows that we believe in self-reliance and fiscal discipline, and our administration is serious about streamlining the state finances for the welfare of the people of Bengal," Banerjee said.

She congratulated the state Finance department, and "everybody indeed for cooperating with us".

