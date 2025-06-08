Villagers near Bangladesh border seek council to resolve issues, write to Mamata Banerjee

People of some villages near the India-Bangladesh frontier in Jalpaiguri district have written to Mamata Banerjee seeking the formation of a council or a common platform comprising representatives of the central and state governments and various agencies to resolve the issues the border residents face.

People of South Berubari in Jalpaiguri Sadar block sent the letter to the chief minister on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have an unfenced stretch of around 19km along the border. During the political turmoil in Bangladesh, groups of Bangladeshis had reached the other side of the border, seeking shelter in our areas. Considering the current situation in the neighbouring country, we are worried about our safety and want fences to be installed,” said Harish Chandra Roy, a representative of the Dakshin Berubari Pratiraksha Committee, an apolitical forum of residents.

Around 50,000 people live in the villages in the South Berubari panchayat.

Roy said they were ready to part with their land. However, some families' land documents are not updated.

“The state land and land reforms department should take necessary steps to update the documents so that they receive due compensation for their plots,” he added.

Sarada Prasad Das, joint secretary of the committee, has said that pillars mark the unfenced international boundary.

“Some families have received funds from the state government to build houses. However, the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have raised objections to the construction as their land is beyond the pillars. It is being said that concrete houses will reduce the visibility of the border,” he said.

“In such a situation, we want the state to provide them with alternative land that is before the pillar so that they can build their houses. This is yet another reason for us to demand a council or a joint body to resolve such issues,” added Das.

The residents said they had sent another letter to the Prime Minister, mentioning that funds under the BADP (Border Area Development Programme) had stopped coming, and hence, many projects like roads, irrigation facilities, drainage systems, and installation of street lights could not be carried out in their areas.

Annakanta Das, the deputy chief of the South Berubari panchayat, said many farmers didn't have their agricultural land in their names.

“The documents they have bear the names of their ancestors. That is why they are not getting the benefits of the social welfare schemes run by the state for farmers. This is yet another issue that has to be addressed,” he said.

“A joint team comprising officials of the block, different departments like agriculture, land and land reforms, PHE and irrigation, BSF, CPWD and state police can help the villagers,” he added.

Jalpaiguri district administration officials said they were aware of the problems faced by the border residents and were taking initiatives to address them.

“Officials from the departments concerned have visited the areas and conducted surveys. The BSF has also sought land for installation of the fences, and the matter is under consideration,” said an official.