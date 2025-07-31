Siliguri doctor clocks record in fastest gallbladder surgery in little over three minutes

A surgeon based in Siliguri has set a new record by performing the fastest laparoscopic cholecystectomy or gallbladder surgery in little over three minutes.

The International Book of Records has recognised the surgical competence of Ranjan Paul Chowdhury by including his name.

“I have been performing various surgeries for years. I conduct laparoscopic cholecystectomy regularly, and recently, I finished the operation in three minutes and 23 seconds. In due course, the International Book of Records recognised my feat and described it as the fastest surgery of the kind done by any doctor in the world,” said the 63-year-old surgeon.

“It will definitely encourage me to work with more precision to help patients in the coming days,” he added.

Sources said that Pal Chowdhury, who has been in the medical profession for 38 years, broke the record of a Ludhiana-based surgeon. In October 2024, the surgeon from Ludhiana had conducted a similar surgery in six minutes and 12 seconds.

Pal Chowdhury, who completed his schooling and college in Cuttack of Odisha, did his MBBS and MS in general surgery from MKCG Medical College at Berhampore. He then joined the Army Medical Corps (AMC) as a surgeon and served for six years.

During his service in the AMC, he also got the commendation card of the Chief of Army Staff for his service in Kargil.

Later, he joined a private healthcare group and has been working as a senior consultant and laparoscopy surgeon since 2005. The surgeon is attached to some private nursing homes in Siliguri.

His achievement has also drawn appreciation from other members of the medical fraternity. “Laparoscopic cholecystectomy is a technically demanding procedure that requires great proficiency and attention to detail. The record he has set proves his skill, precision and expertise in the field of laparoscopic surgery,” said a senior doctor in the city.