Health schemes lock horns: Swasthya Sathi vs Ayushman Bharat at AIIMS Kalyani stage

The stage on the first convocation of AIIMS Kalyani for newly minted doctors on Thursday became a site of subtle sparring between the central and Bengal governments over their respective healthcare initiatives in front of President Droupadi Murmu, the chief guest.

Bengal’s minister of state for health, Chandrima Bhattacharya, advocated the state’s flagship universal healthcare scheme, the Swasthya Sathi. Union minister of state for health, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, countered it with a strong endorsement of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat programme.

Beginning her address in Bengali, Bhattacharya hailed Bengal’s contributions to modern medical education and healthcare, referencing the pioneering surgery by Madhusudan Gupta — widely acknowledged as the first recorded human dissection in India. She stressed the medical strides in Bengal made under chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who, she noted, brought the health department under her “direct control” after coming to power in 2011.

“During the last 13 years, medical colleges and MBBS seats have tripled. The number of medical colleges has increased to 38 from 11 in 2011, of which 24 are fully owned by the state government. MBBS seats have risen from 1,355 in 2011 to 5,700 in 2024. Postgraduate seats have gone up from 900 to 1,848, and super-speciality PG seats have increased from 94 to 218,” Bhattacharya said.

She credited these developments to Mamata's vision and then heaped praises on Swasthya Sathi.

“It is Mamata Banerjee who ensured free medical treatment for all, at all tiers, through the universal healthcare assurance scheme Swasthya Sathi,” she said.

Addressing the new doctors, Bhattacharya said: “Your role is beyond diagnosis and treatment. You are the custodians of public trust.”

Jadhav, in turn, highlighted the Narendra Modi government’s healthcare reforms, particularly Ayushman Bharat.

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Centre has taken several steps like the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. To address regional imbalances in healthcare, new AIIMS have been established and existing major hospitals upgraded,” Yadav said.

He said that the Centre was pursuing the setting up of 15 new AIIMS across the country on a “mission mode,” part of a broader aim to democratise access to quality healthcare.

Like Bhattacharya, Yadav echoed the commitment to rural and urban health equity. “Ayushman Bharat is one such initiative that has made a real difference,” he said, while also mentioning the push for more medical colleges, the launch of the Digital Health Mission, and the integration of Ayush with modern medical science.

The competing models of Swasthya Sathi and Ayushman Bharat have for long been a bone of contention between the Centre and the Bengal government. While the Modi government has repeatedly accused Bengal of denying its people the benefits of a national insurance scheme like Ayushman Bharat, ruling Trinamool has maintained that Swasthya Sathi already provides broader coverage, free treatment in both public and private hospitals, and is independent of Aadhaar-based exclusions or central data collection.

President Murmu, in her address to the graduates, steered the focus away from the political to the professional and philosophical.

“Doctors have a bigger role than the government and other stakeholders in controlling health problems like diabetes, heart ailments and obesity,” she said.

She encouraged the young doctors to emulate the ideals of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, famed for provided free treatment to the poor.

“Adopt a lifestyle that sets an example for the common people,” the President urged.

“Genetic manifestations are a different matter, but most health problems can be prevented or solved to a great extent with the help of proper diet and lifestyle,” she said.

The President also reminded resident doctors to take care of their own health, noting the physical and mental demands of long hospital hours.

A total of 48 MBBS students and 9 PDCC students received their certificates at the event. Kalarab Mukherjee received the Best Outgoing Student Medal from the President.