Villagers erupt in rage against alleged torture of two minor boys at an industrial unit

Family members and neighbours of two minor boys who had allegedly been tortured at an industrial unit in South 24-Parganas district staged a protest in the Islampur subdivision of North Dinajpur on Wednesday.

Shahensha from Chagharia village of the Islampur subdivision had taken Shamsad Ali and Ansar Ali, who are siblings, to work at his jeans-washing unit in Ward 8 of Maheshtala municipality around 45 days back.

The siblings also belong to Chagharia.

“Ahead of Bakri Eid, their father Dil Mohammad contacted Shahensha and requested some money for the boys’ work. He instead received a video that showed Shamsad being tied up, hung upside down and beaten up with a belt. The family alleged that the torture lasted three days, during which the boys were denied food,” said a protester.

On Wednesday morning, the villagers, including women, resorted to a demonstration, demanding the safe return of the boys and the arrest of all those who had tortured them.

The protesters burnt tyres and plastics and blocked the Islampur-Patagora Road.

A member of the boys’ family said the assault was recorded and circulated to avoid the payment and scare them into silence.

“We reported the matter to the Patagora police outpost, but no meaningful action has followed. Yesterday (on Tuesday), two officers from the Maheshtala police station visited our village. A senior officer confirmed that two arrests had been made and an investigation was underway,” he said.

The blockade that began around 11am on Wednesday led to a halt in traffic. A team from the local police outpost arrived, but the agitators didn't budge.

Reinforcements comprising senior officers went to the spot. After almost one-and-a-half hours, the blockade was lifted.

Hasina Khatun, the boys' mother, said she feared that Shamsad might not be alive.

“We have demanded the immediate arrest of all accused persons. Otherwise, we will begin an indefinite sit-in demonstration in front of the police outpost. I also want the boys to be back home safely. The police could not tell us where they are,” she said.

Kanaialal Agarwala, the North Dinajpur district president of the Trinamool Congress, said he had spoken to the police. “I have urged them to locate the boys and send them home. I have also apprised state TMC leaders of the incident and sought their help,” he said.