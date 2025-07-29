Message to booth level officers from Mamata Banerjee: Don't cut out voter names

Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked the booth level officers to ensure that no name was deleted from the electoral rolls in Bengal, reminding them that they were state government employees and worked on deputation with the Election Commission of India only during polls.

“I will request the BLOs that they should ensure no name is deleted from the voter list. Remember, BLOs work on deputation with the Election Commission only when election notification is issued. So, you should remember that you are a state government employee,” said the chief minister during an administrative review meeting at the Gitanjali Auditorium in Birbhum’s Bolpur on Monday.

The chief minister’s comments assumed significance in the backdrop of protests by political parties of the national Opposition, of which Trinamool is a part, against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. It is being apprehended that more than 65 lakh names could be deleted from the voter list in Bihar. The draft roll is slated for publication on August 1.

According to multiple sources, the SIR would be carried out in all other states, including Bengal, where Assembly polls will be held next summer.

“The chief minister knows that the BLOs would be the ears and eyes of the poll panel during the SIR that could start in Bengal in the third week of August. That’s why she reminded them of their duties,” said a source.

The chief minister apparently also had a stern message for district magistrates.

“I have noticed that the DMs were delegating their duties to other officers.... I didn’t know that nearly 1,000 BLOs were taken to Delhi for training. If they can’t inform me, they should have informed the chief secretary,” said the chief minister.

Sources in the administration said that Mamata sent a message to the DMs much ahead of the SIR as their roles would be crucial during the entire exercise, as and when it happens in Bengal.

“All the instructions to the BLOs from the poll panel would go through the DMs. The chief minister made it clear today that the DMs should keep Nabanna in the loop before forwarding any instructions to the BLOs related to the SIR,” said a source.

Mamata raised her voice against the EC as well as the proposed SIR in Bengal from a public meeting in Bolpur on Monday.

“The Election Commission of India, with due respect, are you playing the government’s NRC game? They are saying that they will go to someone’s house four times, and if there is no response, the names will be struck off. Will they at all go or will they go four times in one day?” she asked.

The chief minister made it clear that she would go for a larger agitation against the poll panel if names are deleted on a large scale in Bengal during the SIR.

“They are finalising the voter list while sitting in Gujarat. Gujaratis are not my enemies. The BJP’s agency is doing this. Try removing names in Bengal (we will show you what we can do). Don’t harass people and genuine voters. I will not allow NRC or detention camps here,” Mamata said.

The BJP came down heavily on Mamata saying the chief minister was openly threatening the EC officials.

“West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now openly threatening Election Commission officials — saying they work for the state and shouldn’t follow directions from the National Election Commission,” wrote Amit Malviya, the BJP’s IT cell head, on his X handle.

“Why this desperation? To shield her illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya vote bank,” Malviya alleged.