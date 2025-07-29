Seven passengers robbed on train

A gang of thieves stormed the AC-II tier and the AC-first class coaches of the Malda Town-bound Gour Express on Monday early morning and took away the belongings and valuables of at least seven passengers.

The affected passengers said they suspected that the robbers had sprayed something that made them fall asleep.

Later in the day, the passengers filed complaints at the GRP (Government Railway Police) station in Malda Town. The incident has led to questions over the safety of train passengers, especially on premium coaches.

According to the passengers, nothing happened till 3am. But eventually, they fell asleep, and later, as they woke up, they could not find their bags and valuable items.

Prithwiraj Roy and Anushree Bhattacharjee, a couple who are teachers, said that their cellphones, wrist watches, cash and credit cards had been stolen.

“We suspect that the thieves sprayed something that made all passengers fall asleep fast. We were in the A-2 coach of the train. Before we got asleep, some people were loitering in the coach suspiciously,” Roy, the husband, said.

A woman doctor travelling by the H-1 coach of the train went to the lavatory early in the morning. As she returned to the coupe, she found her bag empty. Some others lost their laptops, cash, and other valuables, said sources.

After getting down from the train, the passengers expressed their grievances. They then filed the complaints.

“We have received the complaints. Investigations have started. The RPF has also been apprised about the incident,” said a senior officer posted at the GRP station.