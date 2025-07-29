Bike rams into parking truck, two die

Two persons died as the bike they were riding rammed into the rear of a truck that was parked beside NH31C in Alipurduar on Monday early morning.

Sources said that around 3am, Madhab Debnath, 37, and Samir Barman, 22, of Chepani were returning home from a fair held in Rydak.

When they reached Kamakhyaguri, the bike went out of control and hit the truck. Some residents rushed for help and took the duo to the local rural hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Police recovered bodies, and later on Monday, those were handed over to the families.

The local people said the bike was travelling at high speed and rammed into the truck. “We have registered a case. Investigations have started,” said a police officer.