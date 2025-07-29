Assaulted Malda family detained by cops on suspicion of being Bangladeshi intruders

A migrant worker and his family from Malda’s Chanchal, who were assaulted by Delhi police on Friday on the suspicion that they were Bangladeshi intruders, were again detained on Sunday by Delhi police on the same claim.

The detention came a few hours after chief minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X about this family’s Friday ordeal. Mamata had alleged that Delhi police had even not spared a child and his mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said that around 9pm on Sunday, Delhi cops detained Muktar Khan, his wife Sajenur Bibi, their three children aged between seven and one-and-and-a-half years old, as well as Khan’s aged parents.

The detention prompted Muktari Khatun, Khan’s sister, who stays in Pirojabad in Malda, to file a complaint with Chanchal police against Delhi police.

She said her brother and his wife had been working in Delhi for more than 10 years.

“Two months back, they came to Malda and returned with their three children and our parents. On Friday night, a team of Delhi police visited their rented home and said they would be arrested for illegally living in India. They were assaulted and even their one-and a-half-year-old son was beaten up,” Muktari said. “Frightened, my brother and sister-in-law took refuge in a nearby park along with their children.”

Mamata took a strong exception to the assault and posted a video on her X handle on Sunday.

“See how Delhi police brutally beat up a kid and his mother, members of a migrant family from Malda’s Chanchal. See how even a child is not spared from the cruelty of violence in the regime of linguistic terror unleashed by the BJP in the country against the Bengalis! Where are they taking our country now!” she posted.

Muktari said: “Soon after the CM put up the post, Delhi police rushed to my brother’s rental house in Gita Colony around 9pm and detained all of them.”

Malda police said that based on the FIR, they would take up the matter with Delhi police.

Chanchal Trinamool MLA Nihar Ranjan Ghosh confirmed Khan and his family were Indian citizens and called their humiliation “unacceptable”.