Two rhino calves boost Gorumara’s population, a rare win for conservation

The population of one-horned rhinos has risen at the Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri with the birth of two rhinos in mid-August, senior foresters said here on Wednesday.

“During routine patrolling, our staff saw two calves with their mothers on the Gorumara grasslands. Both the calves are eight to 10 days old. We are monitoring their movement,” said Dwijapratim Sen, the divisional forest officer of the Gorumara wildlife division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Located in Jalpaiguri, Gorumara is Bengal’s second-largest rhino habitat

after Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar.

Sources said a recent census put the number of rhinos in the park at 61. Now, the number is 63.

“It is great news. However, we are not divulging the exact area where the calves were sighted for their safety,” the forester said.