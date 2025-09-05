Two new AC local train services commence on Sealdah-Bongaon, Krishnagar and Hasnabad routes

Two new air-conditioned local train services commenced on Friday on the Sealdah-Bongaon-Ranaghat and Sealdah-Krishnanagar route of the Eastern Railway (ER), an official said.

The inaugural commercial run of the two trains started from Sealdah, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kolkata-headquartered ER introduced its first AC suburban EMU train service on August 10 on the Sealdah-Ranaghat route.

The AC EMU train services will provide a premium, comfortable and efficient travel experience for commuters on two of the busiest routes connecting Sealdah to suburban areas, the official said.

The AC train services on the Sealdah-Bongaon-Ranaghat and Sealdah-Krishnanagar route will operate six days a week, excluding Sundays.

The Ranaghat-Bongaon-Sealdah AC local train will be beneficial for air passengers, as travellers can board or de-board at Dum Dum Cantonment station, which is located in close proximity to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, the official said.

The Sealdah-Krishnanagar AC EMU service will provide comfortable travel for tourists going to or coming from the ISKCON temple town of Mayapur, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.