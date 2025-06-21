Cool ride, crowded realities: Sealdah gets first AC local, commuters ask for basics first

Kolkata’s suburban train network started a new chapter on Wednesday with the arrival of its first air-conditioned local train in the Sealdah division.

The 12-coach rake, which is set to run on the crowded Sealdah-Ranaghat section, promises respite from the heat for lakhs of daily commuters.

Eastern Railway’s decision to pick the Sealdah-Ranaghat section was strategic; it's the busiest in the Sealdah division, covering Naihati, Kalyani, Barrackpore, Dum Dum, and Bidhannagar.

The first train will undergo trial runs before being commissioned and a second AC rake is expected soon.

Eastern Railway officials said the service would begin “shortly”, branding it a “gift for the City of Joy” from the Railways.

The rake, which boasts sliding doors, sealed vestibules, CCTVs, GPS-enabled information boards, and a passenger talk-back system, has been stationed at Ranaghat car shed after arriving via Howrah and Dum Dum.

With a top speed of 110 km/hour, it’s designed to reduce travel time and commuter sweat.

Fares have been rationalised, officials claimed. The minimum single-journey fare is Rs 29 for the first 10 km, while monthly passes start at Rs 590.

But daily commuters aren’t happy.

“I welcome the AC trains. But let’s be honest, most of us still won’t get a seat,” Prabir Dutta, a daily commuter from Barrackpore told The Telegraph Online. “You can’t fix crowding with just one air-conditioned train.”

Sucharita Paul, a school teacher, who travels from Kalyani to Sealdah daily, said: “There are days when I don’t even get space to stand properly. In those moments, I’d trade AC for punctuality and more coaches.”

Daily wagers and college-goers point out the price factor.

“Look, it’s cheaper than expected but not cheap enough for me to ride it every day,” said Aranya Debroy, a college student who travels from Naihati to Sealdah. “I’ll try it once for the experience. But the regular train is still my reality.”

The AC rake features a talk-back system and CCTV surveillance to improve women's safety. But passengers said that safety on platforms and footbridges remains a bigger concern.

“Last week, someone snatched my phone while boarding a packed ladies’ compartment. What will AC do about that?” asked Ruma Biswas, who travels between Shyamnagar and Dum Dum.

Punctuality remains a thorny issue.

“Give us trains that run on time,” said Tapas Maity, a garments trader from Naihati. “What good is an AC train if you still miss your connection or spend 40 minutes waiting on the platform?”

The new AC train may be a refreshing change for regulars on the Sealdah route, but not a revolution.

“Comfort is welcome,” said Paul. “But solve the chaos first, then give us luxury.”