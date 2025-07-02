Two hospitals face action for medical neglect, improper treatment and poor infrastructure

The Malda district administration has taken steps against two private nursing homes following complaints about improper treatment and infrastructure.

While a clinic was sealed by Chanchal 2 block officials on Tuesday, a fine of ₹5 lakh was imposed on another facility in Kaliachak 1 block.

The administration is likely to seal the Kaliachak clinic also, said sources.

An official of the district health department said at the clinic in Chanchal, a team of the department paid a surprise visit on May 15 and found anomalies.

“Used medical articles, like syringes, were found in the operation theatre where complete sterility should be maintained. Though the nursing home conducts cesarean deliveries, no paediatrician was found to take care of the newborns," said the official.

The team also found alleged discrepancies in the admission book and other registers of the nursing home. The officials served a notice on the nursing home authorities to close down the facility and imposed a penalty.

“However, we learned that the authorities paid no heed to the notice and went on running the facility. We felt it would be risky for patients to get treated there, and today, it was sealed,” he added.

Santanu Chakraborty, the Chanchal 2 BDO, led the team that sealed the nursing home.

In another incident, the death of a homemaker and a newborn, and also another incident of crib death because of medical negligence, brought the private nursing home of Kaliachak under the scanner.

On Monday, a notice was served on the authorities, where they were asked to pay a penalty of ₹5 lakh.

“The nursing home authority was summoned to explain their clarifications on those allegations. Since their explanations were not satisfactory, the fine was imposed. In case any further allegations regarding the lapses in the health services at that nursing home reach us, we will serve a notice on them to close down the clinic,” said the official.