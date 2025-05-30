MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 30 May 2025

Twin fires at Cooch Behar college lab and shop

Late on Wednesday night, a fire broke out at the geography laboratory of the Cooch Behar College. Around 11pm, residents spotted smoke emanating from a room on the first floor of the college

Our Correspondent Published 30.05.25, 11:53 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Two incidents of fire were reported in Cooch Behar town during the past 24 hours.

Late on Wednesday night, a fire broke out at the geography laboratory of the Cooch Behar College. Around 11pm, residents spotted smoke emanating from a room on the first floor of the college. They informed the local fire station and two fire engines rushed to the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firemen managed to douse the flames, which had almost engulfed the entire lab, after some time. Officials of the fire and emergency services department suspect a short-circuit led to the fire. A probe is on.

Around 1.30pm on Thursday, a fire occurred at a jewellery shop in Biswasingha Road. Employees ran out to safety and informed the fire station. A fire engine went to the spot and doused the flames.

Rabindranath Ghosh, the civic chairperson, visited the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

RELATED TOPICS

Fire Accident College North Bengal Laboratory
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India won four-day drone-and-missile battle with Pakistan, say international experts

Indian Air Force hailed for precision strikes and cool-headed restraint in first battlefield test of Chinese vs western weaponry
Rajnath Singh speaks at the CII summit in New Delhi on Thursday
Quote left Quote right

India showed restraint on Pakistan, could have inflicted more damage during Operation Sindoor

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT