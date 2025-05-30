Twin fires at Cooch Behar college lab and shop

Two incidents of fire were reported in Cooch Behar town during the past 24 hours.

Late on Wednesday night, a fire broke out at the geography laboratory of the Cooch Behar College. Around 11pm, residents spotted smoke emanating from a room on the first floor of the college. They informed the local fire station and two fire engines rushed to the spot.

The firemen managed to douse the flames, which had almost engulfed the entire lab, after some time. Officials of the fire and emergency services department suspect a short-circuit led to the fire. A probe is on.

Around 1.30pm on Thursday, a fire occurred at a jewellery shop in Biswasingha Road. Employees ran out to safety and informed the fire station. A fire engine went to the spot and doused the flames.

Rabindranath Ghosh, the civic chairperson, visited the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.