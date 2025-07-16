Buxa Tiger Reserve's veterinary team receive Best Wildlife Rescue Award 2025

The veterinary team of the state forest department posted at the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) on Monday received the Best Wildlife Rescue Award 2025.

Birbaha Hansda, the minister of state for forests, handed over the trophy, along with a cheque for ₹1 lakh, to the BTR veterinary team at the state-level Bonmahotasav celebrations in Jhargram on Monday.

Liton Pal, the veterinary officer, along with his team members, Sukamal Dhali and Joseph Bur, received the memento and the cheque.

The BTR in Alipurduar district is the sole tiger reserve in north Bengal.

“I joined the BTR in 2021. This is the first award for me and my team. We will keep on delivering our responsibilities in treating wild animals after they are rescued,” said Pal.

When wild animals, mostly leopards, elephants and gaurs, stray into human habitats, foresters face several challenges to rescue or steer them back to the jungle.

“Leopards, when trapped, get injured by trying to free themselves from the cage. Also, there are instances when animals have sustained injuries because a group of people has attacked them. The veterinary team has an important role to play here. The team treats such animals and also animals that are tranquilised, before they are released in the wild,” said a senior forester.

The award, sources said, was presented to them for their performance in tranquilisation, treatment and safe release in several cases involving elephants, leopards, black bears and gaurs (Indian bison) in the BTR, Cooch Behar, and the Jaldapara National Park.

“Amid the crowd, it also becomes tough to dart an animal that has strayed into the region. The team posted in the BTR has carried out their responsibility in an excellent manner and was thus handed over the award,” the forester added.

Such recognition of the team has brought cheers to the officials and the employees

of BTR.

Harikrishnan P.J., the deputy field director (west) of BTR, said: “We feel proud as our team has bagged the prestigious award. The award will inspire all foresters at the BTR to work more sincerely for the conservation and protection of wildlife.”