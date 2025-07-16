Busy professional? Head for hills, Yakten now India's first Digital Nomad Village: Sikkim govt

Professionals seeking work-life balance in the lap of nature have a destination to go to. Yakten, which is India’s first 'Digital Nomad Village' according to the government of Sikkim, opened on July 14.

With this, a remote and scenic hamlet in the Pakyong district of Sikkim entered the country’s remote work infrastructure. Yakten is now open to working professionals from across India and abroad who seek a balance between productive remote work and a peaceful lifestyle amid the hills.

The initiative, titled Nomad Sikkim, is the result of collaboration between the district administrative centre of Pakyong and NGO Sarvahitey.

Yakten is fully equipped with high-speed Internet to cater to the needs of digital professionals, while simultaneously embracing eco-friendly practices, community engagement, and sustainable living.

It also has a zero-waste management system in place.

The first group of digital nomads has already arrived and begun working in the newly established setup, administrative sources said.

Bookings are open through www.nomadsikkim.org.

The inaugural event brought together a wide range of administrative officials and stakeholders, including district collector Rohan Agawane, and Sarvahitey founder and project Prem Prakash and his team member Arpit Bansal.

DC Agawane said that Nomad Sikkim complements the chief minister’s 'One Family, One Entrepreneur' mission by creating a space for grassroots entrepreneurship and encouraging youths to engage in innovation and productivity.

"This initiative would drive away the factor of seasonality generally found in the tourism sector, since digital nomads are comfortable in travelling even during non-tourist seasons. This would enhance the income of the locals by at least five times if implemented well and create new employment opportunities for them,” he said.

“It would also drive sustainable community development by focusing on creating zero-waste villages, fostering cultural exchanges, and boosting the local economy,” he added.

He affirmed that the village was now fully equipped to welcome digital nomads. A zero-waste management system was implemented to maintain an environmentally friendly atmosphere, he added.

Sushma Pradhan, a deputy director of the state tourism and civil aviation department, said the guidance of D.T. Lepcha, the sole Rajya Sabha member from Sikkim, helped shape infrastructure at Yakten for long-term sustainability.

“The administration has now begun looking into expanding the concept to other rural areas in Sikkim, aiming to establish similar digital nomad villages across the state,” she said.

“The initiative positions Sikkim as a pioneering destination in India for remote workers. The effort brings national visibility to the region and opens new doors for eco-tourism, rural development, and a modern digital lifestyle embedded in traditional village life,” said a source.