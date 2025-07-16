Sabina Sheikh to wait till police file charges and take proper actions against miscreants

Sabina Sheikh, mother of Class IV student Tamanna Khatun who was killed in a bomb attack during post-poll violence in Kaliganj on June 23, said on Tuesday that after receiving the assurance of district police officers she would like to watch what they did to bring the killers of her daughter to book before demanding a probe by any other agency.

She said that her wait would last till the police arrested all the culprits and filed a convincing chargesheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabina made the statement after meeting Krishnanagar police district superintendent Amarnath K, who, according to her, acknowledged the serious lapses in the ongoing investigation. Sabina, accompanied by her husband Hossain Sheikh, CPM Nadia district secretariat members Debasish Acharya and S.M. Sadi, and her lawyer, met the SP at his chamber in Krishnanagar.

“As a common citizen, I am keeping faith in the police. But they need to seriously look into the issues I pointed out during the meeting. Fortunately, the SP agreed with all the concerns I brought to his attention,” Sabina told reporters after the meeting.

Sources said a major part of the discussion focused on the failure to arrest the remaining accused. Sabina also complained about continued threats she was receiving from relatives of Trinamool booth president Gawal Sheikh, one of the key accused who has already been arrested.

“I told police that they are creating problems,” she said.

The SP reportedly acknowledged the brutality of the crime and told the family that “the animals responsible for the ghastly murder will be wiped out from Molandi” and that he would do his best to ensure they do not find shelter elsewhere. “I am happy with the meeting,” Sabina said. “But I will wait until the police file the chargesheet before deciding my next steps.”

Tamanna was killed on June 23, the day of counting for the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll, when a gang of alleged Trinamool-backed goons attacked several homes of CPM supporters. During the assault, they stormed into Sabina’s house and hurled a crude bomb, killing Tamanna on the spot. A case was registered based on Sabina’s complaint, and so far, only 10 of the 24 accused have been arrested.

A report in The Telegraph had revealed that a group of armed goons led by Gawal Sheikh had virtually held villagers hostage with bombs and firearms for over past few years. The revelations reportedly angered some senior officers who admitted they had never previously grasped the ground reality in Molandi.

In a bid to regain public trust, police have since launched several outreach efforts in the village — including the opening of a coaching centre, the setting up of a local outpost, and the installation of CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance, which confirmed the earlier lawlessness in the area

A local CPM leader welcomed these steps but voiced concern that the effort would be in vain if the accused are granted bail. Meanwhile, tension gripped Krishnanagar as a DYFI demonstration demanding the arrest of the 14 absconding accused turned chaotic. Protesters allegedly attacked police personnel and tried to break through barricades to reach the SP’s office. Police eventually dispersed the crowd, but not before four people were injured in the scuffle.

“The police provoked the violence and beat up protesters. They acted like party cadres to stop us,” alleged Debasish Acharya, CPM’s Nadia district secretariat member.

The CPM has announced plans to organise a commemorative event on July 28 in Plassey to mark Tamanna’s birthday.

“There will be a symbolic protest in her memory—a tree plantation drive and a blood donation camp to pay tribute to her sacrifice,” said Acharya.