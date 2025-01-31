MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trinamul Congress worker shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bengal's Naihati

An investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to track the culprits, a police officer said

PTI Published 31.01.25, 06:31 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A local Trinamul Congress worker was shot dead on Friday afternoon by unidentified assailants at Naihati in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, police said.

He died on the spot after getting shot in the head, they said.

"Santosh Yadav was passing by the Gauripur area when the crime took place. He managed to snatch away the revolver from the first attacker after the initial incident of firing. However, he could not save himself as the other miscreants fired at him four times. One bullet hit him in the head," a police officer said.

Also Read

Yadav was declared "brought dead" when taken to the Naihati State General Hospital, he said.

An investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to track the culprits, the officer added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

