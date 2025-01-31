Mamata Banerjee set to reiterate peerless authority in running Trinamul Congress

Mamata Banerjee is likely to reiterate her peerless authority in running the Trinamool Congress at a meeting of the Assembly legislature party on February 10 and instruct all 227 TMC MLAs to remain in their respective constituencies as much as possible to promote her government’s welfare measures.

The chief minister, according to sources, has convened the meeting on the Assembly premises on the opening day of the budget session to set a clear roadmap for the MLAs in the year that remains before the Assembly polls.

At the recent cabinet meeting, Mamata had issued similar instructions to the ministers to ensure that the TMC reaped maximum dividends from the budgetary allocations for welfare schemes.

Trinamool state president Subrata Bakshi — recognised widely in the ruling dispensation as the foremost face of the so-called old guard of the party — is also likely to be present at the meeting.

The timing of her meeting is deemed key as finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the last full-fledged budget before the elections, on February 12. The session is likely to continue till February 19.

“The budget session will start at 2pm. The chief minister has scheduled the legislature party meeting for 12.30pm,” said a senior on the Treasury benches.

During a legislature party meeting in the winter session of the Assembly last year, Mamata had underscored her sole authority over the TMC and sources said she would do so again.

“The need for discipline and unflinching loyalty will be reasserted, it will be made clear that she — and none other — is the supreme leader of the Trinamool dispensation. This meeting is part of an ongoing, larger exercise to that end,” said a source.

He said Mamata could also issue strict instructions on the need to uphold their dignity, and personal conduct and protect their image in public life — the need for the reminder was felt after a recent incident involving MLA Narayan Goswami, showcaused by the party for indecency during a public appearance in an inebriated state.

A minister said there might be an organisational meeting in the last week of February at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, where the leadership right down to the block and ward levels would be present.

On the state budget, sources in the finance department indicated, a potential increase in funding for various welfare and social schemes, particularly those benefiting women and youth, will be announced.

In 2024, the government raised financial aid under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, increasing monthly assistance from ₹1,000 to ₹1,200 for women from SC/ST categories and from ₹500 to ₹1,000 for women in other categories. Women aged 60 and above receive the same financial aid under the old-age pension scheme.

“A further increase in assistance is likely this year,” a minister said.