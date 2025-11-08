Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee claims Rs 57 lakh fraud from dormant account; probe on

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has alleged that Rs 57 lakh was siphoned from his dormant bank account linked to his earlier tenure as a West Bengal MLA.

According to an official, police have launched an investigation after the bank authorities lodged a complaint with the cybercrime section of Kolkata Police. No arrests have been made so far.

"It is quite shocking... The account was opened when I was Asansol South MLA and remained dormant for several years after I became Serampore MP," Banerjee told PTI.

He claimed that the fraudsters “superimposed my photograph and used fake Aadhaar and PAN cards to carry out the criminal activity.”

The miscreants also allegedly added a new phone number to the account, diverting all OTPs and transaction alerts to themselves, Banerjee said.

"The criminals transferred Rs 57 lakh from my account. If this can happen to an MP, what will be the condition of a common man? How come these people find out that I had such a significant amount of money in my account?" he asked.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police told PTI that the investigation is underway and that officials are examining the transactions and other related details.