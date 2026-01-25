MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 25 January 2026

‘Tragic farce’: Mamata accuses Election Commission of ‘snatching away’ voting rights

West Bengal chief minister says poll panel is destroying democracy through ‘hasty’ electoral roll revision

PTI Published 25.01.26, 04:44 PM
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee File picture

Terming the Election Commission's celebration of National Voters' Day as a "tragic farce", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the poll panel of bulldozing the opposition and destroying the foundation of the country's democracy on "behalf of the BJP".

Banerjee alleged that the commission was working as "His Master's Voice" and was busy "snatching away" people's voting rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On behalf of BJP, their Master, they are busy in bulldozing the opposition and destroying the foundation of Indian democracy, and yet they have the guts to celebrate Voters' Day!!" Banerjee wrote on X.

The chief minister has been accusing the EC of holding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal in undue haste.

"Election Commission of India is celebrating National Voters' Day today, and what a tragic farce that is! The Commission -- working as His Master's Voice-- is busy now in snatching away people's voting rights, and they have the temerity to celebrate Voters' Day! I am deeply distressed and disturbed by their conduct today," the Trinamool Congress chief wrote in the social media post.

She also said, "EC is finding newer and newer pretexts in the name of logical discrepancy to harass the people and try to deny them and take away from them their electoral rights!"

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran radio journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90, says Vir Sanghvi

Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on October 24, 1935, Tully was the chief of bureau for the BBC, New Delhi, for 22 years
Rohini Acharya with RJD president and father Lalu Prasad
Quote left Quote right

They(infiltrators) misbehave with those who speak for 'Laluism' and the party's interests

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT