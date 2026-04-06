Tourists stranded in North Sikkim's Lachen after road collapses near Tarum Chu bridge

At least 100 tourists are currently stranded in Lachen, north Sikkim, after a road collapse near the Tarum Chu bridge on Sunday forced authorities to suspend traffic.

The Mangan district administration said the route has been temporarily closed because of the damaged road and advised all stranded tourists to remain in Lachen in view of continuous rain and safety concerns.

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“Evacuation of stranded tourists is planned from Monday morning, subject to improvement in weather and clearance of snow along the Dongkya La axis,” an official statement said.

The district administration, Sikkim police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Indian Army are coordinating efforts to expedite snow clearance and ensure safe evacuation along the Lachen–Dongkya La–Lachung–Gangtok route.

Lachen, located about 120km from Gangtok at an altitude of over 8,800 feet, is a popular tourist destination. It serves as a gateway to Gurudongmar Lake, one of the highest lakes in Asia at 17,100 feet.

Tourist movement to the region had resumed only recently after connectivity was restored on February 26 with the opening of a Bailey suspension bridge over the Tarum Chu, a turbulent hilly stream, following disruptions caused by the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in October 2023.

Officials said road agencies were working to clear snow, but the exact timing of the evacuation would depend on weather conditions and road safety assessments.

A general advisory has urged people to remain indoors, exercise caution and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Authorities have also issued the following emergency helpline numbers: +91 9907956705 and 03592 281007.

Samrat Sanyal, general secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network, said industry stakeholders were closely monitoring the situation and appealed to tourists to adhere to government advisories.