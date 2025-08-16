Torch marches in Siliguri demand justice for RG Kar doctor, 10-year-old Tamanna

Several Left and apolitical organisations hit the streets of Siliguri on Thursday night on the eve of Independence Day, demanding justice for the junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, a year after her brutal murder.

The protesters, who organised “mashal michil (march with torches)”, also demanded justice for Tamanna Khatun, the 10-year-old girl who died in an attack after the bypoll in Kaliganj of Nadia.

Since Thursday evening, the frontal organisations of the CPM like SFI, DYFI, and AIDWA (All India Democratic Women’s Association), have staged a protest at Hashmi Chowk, a prominent crossing of the city.

“Last year, the woman doctor was murdered in R.G. Kar, and her family is still seeking justice. Now, it is Tamanna who died because of post-poll violence. We staged the protests to prove the point that crimes against women are on the rise in the Trinamool-ruled Bengal,” said a woman leader of the CPM.

After the demonstration, they also held a march on Hill Cart Road, shouting slogans for justice.

Later in the evening, some other apolitical organisations like Night Is Ours and Loud and Clear also organised marches in the city.

“Our protests will continue until the doctor’s family gets justice. We might have a less number of attendees today, but our movement will not stop,” said Koyel Roy, the president of Night Is Ours, an apolitical organisation that has been vocal since last year.

A section of the protesters gathered at Baghajatin Park, which is in the heart of the city. Placards and banners were put there with messages to the state government that it should take appropriate steps to ensure that all those involved in the doctor’s murder face legal consequences.

Similar protests were also witnessed in areas like Shivmandir, which is on the outskirts of the city. The CPM organised a march in the area, and hundreds walked in it.