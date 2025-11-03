TMC MLA Jyotipriyo Mallick assaulted by stranger at his Salt Lake residence, attacker arrested

Trinamool Congress MLA and former West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick was allegedly assaulted by a man, who intruded into his residence in Salt Lake area, a senior police officer said.

The man was later arrested by police and is being interrogated.

The accused, aged around 30 years, entered the MLA’s residence around 9 pm on Sunday. He suddenly pounced on the former minister and punched him in the lower abdomen, leaving Mallick stunned, the officer said.

As Mallick raised a hue and cry, his security staff and others nearby rushed in and overpowered the man. He was later handed over to the Bidhannagar Police.

The accused told interrogators he was a resident of the Habra area in North 24 Parganas district, and wanted to talk to Mallick for a job. Mallick represents the Habra constituency in the West Bengal assembly.

The man had been under psychiatric treatment at a state-run hospital in the city, and had done several recce around Mallick's house earlier in the day, police said.

Mallick told reporters he was under the impression that the man wanted to meet him like other visitors, and was astounded when he suddenly lunged forward and hit him.

"I am not sure if he was in an inebriated condition. I had never seen him before. It is unimaginable that someone from Habra will assault me," the ruling party's MLA said.

He, however, termed the attack a one-off case.

Mallick had been arrested by central agencies in connection with a corruption case about two years ago, when he was the forest minister. The case was related to his earlier stint as the food and civil supplies minister.

In the wake of his arrest, Mallick was removed from his post, with Birbaha Hansda taking charge as the forest minister.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.