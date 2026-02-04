TMC blocking central welfare schemes out of vendetta politics, BJP's Samik Bhattacharya tells Rajya Sabha

A BJP member of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday launched an attack on the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government, accusing it of refusing to implement several central social welfare schemes due to what he termed “vendetta politics”.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya said poor and marginalised people in West Bengal were being deprived of benefits because of political hostility between the state and the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, poor and marginalised people of West Bengal are deprived due to vendetta politics being carried out by the TMC government,” Bhattacharya said.

He alleged that key central schemes including Ayushman Bharat, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana and the Smart City Mission were not being implemented in the state, calling it a “direct attack on the federal structure”.

Bhattacharya further claimed that around 43 railway projects had been stalled and alleged that even the judiciary was being targeted.

The TMC, he said, was opposing initiatives “for the sake of opposition”, denying benefits to the poor, farmers, Adivasis and minorities.

TMC members raised slogans as the BJP MP raised the matter in the House.