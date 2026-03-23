TMC grapples with dissent, leadership rifts and ticket row in Cooch Behar ahead of polls

The Trinamool Congress is grappling with internal dissent, leadership dissatisfaction and concerns over representation in Cooch Behar ahead of the Assembly elections, which has created a complex and volatile political situation in the

district.

The resignation of Khokon Mian, a close associate of veteran Trinamool leader Rabindranath Ghosh, has fuelled perceptions of unrest within the party. Mian joined the Congress.

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Ghosh, who has been the party’s district president for over two decades, has been sidelined after being denied a ticket for the Natabari Assembly constituency.

A former MLA and minister, Ghosh maintained a guarded stance. When asked about his absence from campaign activities, Ghosh said: “I am taking a break and am currently resting.”

Discontent is not limited to Ghosh. Several senior leaders, including former ministers Binay Krishna Barman and Jiten Barman, the district women’s wing president Suchismita Deb Sharma, have been denied tickets. While none of them have openly protested, their absence from campaign activities is

conspicuous.

Deb Sharma, however, asserted her loyalty to the party through a Facebook post: “This party was built through our hard work. Many people want us to leave, but why should we go? We will remain here, guided by Didi’s ideals and under the leadership of Abhishek da.”

The BJP won seven of the nine seats in the district in the 2021 Assembly elections, leaving the Trinamool with just two.

Although the party later regained a seat in a bypoll, the BJP continues to dominate the district’s political

landscape.

Adding to the challenges is the issue of representation. The party’s decision not to field any candidates from the district’s minority community, which plays a significant role in the region’s electoral dynamics, has triggered

resentment.

A minority community leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “Are minorities destined to remain mere vote banks? Will they participate in rallies and meetings, and cast their votes, yet never have a representative of their own? Out of the four general seats, a minority candidate could certainly have been fielded in at

least one.”

Amid these mounting pressures, Abhishek Banerjee is set to kick off the party’s campaign from Natabari on March 26, a move seen as crucial to consolidating support and addressing internal discord within the

party ranks.

Some Trinamool leaders sought to downplay the issues. Girindranath Barman, chairman of the district committee, said: “There are no differences in the party. All of them will be present at the meeting in Natabari and join the campaign soon.”