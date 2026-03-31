TMC claims BJP files bulk Form-6 to add ‘outsiders’ to voter list; scuffle erupts at CEO office

Bengal industries minister Shashi Panja on Tuesday shared videos and photographs to allege BJP was submitting Form-6 to enable new voters from other states to get enrolled in Bengal.

Shyampukur nominee Panja also shared videos and photographs of men in kurta-pyjama, sleeveless jacket and sandals, walking into the office of Bengal’s chief electoral officer on Tuesday.

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“Look at the pile of papers. There is no end to it. This is from today,” the minister said addressing a news conference at her Girish Park residence on Tuesday evening.

“They (BJP) talk about changing demographics. They are bringing in voters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. After deleting the names of genuine voters, they are getting these outsiders enrolled. This is how Bengal’s demography is being changed,” she said.

The minister claimed 2,000 such forms were found in North 24-Parganas Sandeshkhali, 800 forms for East Midnapore, and 200 forms in Murshidabad.

In her letter to the chief election commission earlier on Tuesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had demanded that no new voters be added to the final rolls published on February 28, except for those marked under adjudication.

BJP supporters outside CEO office in Kolkata on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Amit Datta)

On Monday, after meeting CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Trinamool’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that 30,000 Form-6 submissions arrived throughout the day across different parts of the state, including three North Kolkata constituencies: Jorasanko, Shyampukur and Chowringhee.

“Form-6 cannot be submitted in bulk. This is daylight robbery. The BJP knows it very well and the commission is choosing to look the other way round. We cannot let this happen,” said a Trinamool leader from Jorasanko.

On Tuesday afternoon the Trinamool had claimed that an alleged BJP worker was “caught” bringing Form-6 for submission at the CEO’s office in the Shipping Corporation of India building on Strand Road.

Form 6 (Sourced by Our Correspondent)

Panja claimed the BJP supporters started a ruckus outside the CEO’s office moments after leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Suvendu Adhikari left, following a meeting with the CEO.

Suvendu, who is contesting against Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur Assembly seat, had gone to file a complaint against his rival for allegedly instigating unrest in the state.

A group of booth-level officers, claiming allegiance to the Trinamool, started to protest against the bulk submission of Form-6.

A group of BJP supporters too arrived at the spot and a clash broke out between the two.

During the clash stones were allegedly hurled at the CEO’s office and landed close to the central force jawans posted at the office.

The BJP nominee from Chowringhee Assembly seat Santosh Pathak and the party’s north Kolkata leader Tamoghna Ghosh also arrived at the spot. They claimed a BJP worker was injured in the attack by the Trinamool-affiliated BLOs.

The state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said the Trinamool was spreading misinformation.

“No leader from Maharashtra, Delhi or Haryana has knocked at the Supreme Court’s door (against SIR). Trinamool is deliberately doing this because they used the BLOs close to the party to delete the names of refugee voters in constituencies where BJP is in an advantage,” Bhattacharya said.

Trinamool sources said a police complaint was lodged on Tursday evening seeking a probe into the alleged bulk submission of Form-6.