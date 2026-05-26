'TMC-backed’ promoter’s ‘terror’ at Darbar: Bhowanipore octogenarian seeks CM's intervention

An 81-year-old homoeopathic doctor from Bhowanipore met chief minister Suvendu Adhikari at his Janatar Darbar on Monday to allege how an influential Trinamool Congress-backed promoter Jay Kamdar had grabbed his ancestral property.

Instead of getting a flat as his rightful share, Prabir Mukherjee, a resident of ward 72 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, received nothing but threats, some “even at gunpoint”.

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Suvendu assured Mukherjee, currently living in a rented house, that he would get his rightful share and justice.

Prabir Mukherjee, his wife Krishna and niece Sanghamitra at the Janatar Darbar on Monday. Snehamoy Chakraborty

“I handed over my ancestral property to (promoter) Jay Kamdar in 2022. I was assured of a flat on the front side of the third floor. Once the building was built, he asked me for ₹18 lakh if I wanted my rightful share,” said Mukherjee.

Kamdar was arrested in April by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land-grabbing and money-laundering case. He was reportedly involved in a land-grabbing racket led by arrested Trinamool leader Sona Pappu and police officer Shantanu Sinha Biswas.

“I could not lodge any complaint before due to threats to my life. The local councillor and police were allied with Kamdar, who even brandished a gun to force me to accept his conditions. Today, I am relieved after our new chief minister and (Bhabanipur) MLA Suvendu Adhikari met me and assured me that I will get my rightful dues,” he added.

“Kamdar had close links with then chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee,” he claimed.

Mukherjee had come to the BJP’s Salt Lake head office to attend Suvendu’s Janatar Darbar, along with his 74-year-old wife Krishna and niece Sanghamitra Mukherjee.

“Kamdar was so influential that he manipulated the document registered before the magistrate. When we protested against the malpractice, my elderly uncle and aunt started facing threats,” said Sanghamitra.

“They are yet to be allotted their flat as they failed to provide the ₹18 lakh demanded by Kamdar. They were planning to settle the issue by accepting some amount. Fortunately, the government has changed and we are hopeful of getting justice,” she added.

According to her, after the elderly couple met the chief minister, a person on behalf of Kamdar called their daughter, who lives in the UK, and assured her that they would send a car and hand over the flat they wanted. “However, we do not want such a settlement as the new chief minister has promised justice,” she said.

On Monday, 105 people met the chief minister and lodged their complaints in person. Among them were doctors, deprived job seekers, teachers and people with grievances about how they had faced torture and atrocities affecting their lives and livelihoods.

Hundreds of people from different corners of the state queued up in front of the BJP Salt Lake office on Monday morning. Some of them even arrived at 1.30am and stayed overnight to register their names for an appointment with the chief minister.

A source said that although the Janatar Darbar had begun last Monday, it was properly launched this morning and would be held every Monday.