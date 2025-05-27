Thunderstorms, rain likely as Kolkata and south Bengal face inclement weather

The cloud cover isn’t leaving Kolkata anytime soon.

The city is expected to face light to moderate rain and thundershowers over the next 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata has received 35.1mm of rain over the past 24 hours, contributing to high humidity levels. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 31°C, while the minimum will stick to 26°C— both below the seasonal average.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata has issued multiple Yellow Alerts (Watch: Be Aware) for several districts in southern Bengal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds were reported in parts of North and South 24 Parganas early on May 27. Similar warnings for Howrah, East Midnapore and West Midnapore have also been issued. South 24 Parganas continues to remain under active alert with rain and thunderstorm activity expected to persist till afternoon.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 30–40 km/h and there is a significant forecast for lightning. The IMD has advised residents in various districts of South Bengal to stay indoors and avoid open spaces during thunderstorms.