MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 27 May 2025

Thunderstorms, rain likely as Kolkata and south Bengal face inclement weather

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 30–40 km/h and there is a significant forecast for lightning

Our Web Correspondent Published 27.05.25, 01:29 PM

Lightning and thunderstorms predicted for Kolkata on May 27(PTI)

The cloud cover isn’t leaving Kolkata anytime soon.

The city is expected to face light to moderate rain and thundershowers over the next 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata has received 35.1mm of rain over the past 24 hours, contributing to high humidity levels. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 31°C, while the minimum will stick to 26°C— both below the seasonal average.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata has issued multiple Yellow Alerts (Watch: Be Aware) for several districts in southern Bengal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds were reported in parts of North and South 24 Parganas early on May 27. Similar warnings for Howrah, East Midnapore and West Midnapore have also been issued. South 24 Parganas continues to remain under active alert with rain and thunderstorm activity expected to persist till afternoon.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 30–40 km/h and there is a significant forecast for lightning. The IMD has advised residents in various districts of South Bengal to stay indoors and avoid open spaces during thunderstorms.

RELATED TOPICS

Weather Rain Thundershowers
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rs 15,000: What it took Bangla national to become ‘Indian’ and work as driver in Calcutta

Azad Sheikh, 41, a Bangladeshi who had allegedly forged his identity documents from a small town in North 24-Parganas bordering Bangladesh, was arrested last week for alleged rash driving and injuring a police officer
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran, May 26, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Want to resolve all disputes, including Kashmir issue, water issue through negotiations

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT