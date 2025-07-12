Two arrested for clash between two groups of Trinamool Congress supporters in Alipurduar district

Two persons were arrested on Friday in connection with a clash between two groups of Trinamool Congress supporters in Alipurduar district on July 9, when a nationwide strike was observed by central trade unions.

The arrested duo are Ranjit Roy and Dhanashyam Rava. Both are Trinamool supporters, said sources.

Ranjit is the husband of Shefali Barman, who is the chief of Tapshikhata panchayat, while Dhanashyam is the grandson of Lakshmikanta Rava, a member of the Alipurduar 1 panchayat samiti.

During the nationwide general strike called by Left trade unions on July 9, two groups of Trinamool supporters led by Ranjit and Lakshmikanta reached the entrance to the Patkapara tea estate with a plan to open the garden’s gate to show that the workers had defied the strike and joined their duties.

Ranjit and Lakshmikanta were being accompanied by their supporters.

“An altercation ensued between the two groups over who took the step to foil the strike. Soon, both sides attacked each other with bricks, sticks and stones, desperate to take the credit,” said a source.

Five people, including Ranjit, were injured in the clash. To prevent further attack, Ranjit reportedly took out a firearm and fired two rounds in the air.

On Thursday, both sides filed complaints at the Alipurduar police station. The police arrested Ranjit and Dhanashyam on Friday. Dhanashyam was with Lakshmikanta during the violence.

A court remanded the arrested duo in 10 days’ police custody.

“The allegation against my husband is completely false. He was not carrying any firearm and has been falsely implicated in the case,” said Shefali, Ranjit’s wife.

Lakshmikanta, on the other hand, defended his grandson. “He suffered injuries, but the police arrested him. Ranjit Roy tried to shoot my two grandsons,” he said.

Tushar Kanti Roy, the Trinamool president of Alipurduar 1 block committee, said: “Nobody is above the law. The party has nothing to say on the arrests. Those who were involved in the incident will face legal consequences.”