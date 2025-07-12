Kolkata Metro Railway services disrupted after passenger 'accidentally' falls on tracks at Central station

Services were disrupted along a stretch of Metro Railway Kolkata after a person "accidentally fell on the tracks" at Central Station on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place around 11.50 am.

A Metro Railway spokesperson said truncated train services are currently operating between Kabi Subhas (New Garia)-Maidan and Dakshineswar-Girish Park on the ‘Blue Line’.

"As the man accidentally fell on the tracks around 11:50 am, we had to switch off power connection in the third line to facilitate rescue work of the person, and restore full normalcy at the earliest," he said.

