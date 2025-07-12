IMD predicts spells of rain and thundershowers across city and suburbs through next week

India Meteorological Department has forecast consistent presence of rain and thundershowers across the city and its surrounding areas, including Dumdum, Salt Lake, and Howrah next week.

Beginning today, July 12, the city can expect a cloudy sky with a high likelihood of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is predicted to reach 32 degrees celsius, with the minimum settling at 28 degrees celsius.

This pattern will persist through July 13 and 14. Temperatures for July 13 are forecast at a maximum of 32 degrees celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees celsius. For July 14, a slight dip is expected, with the maximum temperature at 30 degrees celsius and the minimum at 26 degrees celsius.

Mid-week, on July 15, the city will again experience one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, maintaining the maximum and minimum temperature.

Light rain is expected on July 16. The maximum temperature is anticipated to be 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum 27 degrees Celsius.

July 17 will bring back one or two spells of rain or thundershowers under a generally cloudy sky.

Rounding off the seven-day forecast, July 18 is predicted to have a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 28 degrees Celsius.