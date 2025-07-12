BSF nabs two Bangladeshi 'smugglers', seizes 10kg cannabis on North 24-Parganas border

The BSF apprehended two alleged Bangladeshi smugglers and seized 10kg of cannabis from them along the international border in North 24-Parganas district in the early hours of Friday.

However, the duo’s apprehension was preceded by the alleged smugglers’ attack on the BSF personnel, one of whom was injured.

The BSF swiftly launched a counter-operation that led to the arrest and the seizure of cannabis packed in small pouches.

The incident occurred around 1.50am near Border Outpost (BOP) Tarali 1 under the jurisdiction of the 143 battalion of the BSF’s south Bengal frontier.

A jawan deployed at a forward check post noticed some suspicious individuals approaching the international border carrying loads. When challenged, the intruders turned violent, began pelting the BSF personnel with stones and flashing high-power lights to disorient the jawan.

Despite repeated warnings, the suspects continued their aggression. One of them attacked a jawan with a sharp weapon, injuring his left arm.

“Nevertheless, showing much restraint, the jawan fired a warning shot from a pump-action gun. Reinforcements soon arrived, and in the ensuing chase through the darkness and nearby houses, BSF troops managed to apprehend two smugglers,” said a BSF officer

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of 10kg of cannabis, 100 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup, and a sharp-edged dah (machete) used in the attack. The arrested individuals were taken to BOP Tarali-1 for interrogation.

A spokesperson for the south Bengal frontier of the BSF said the injured jawan received medical treatment and was stable.

He also expressed concern over the rising frequency of such attacks

“Despite several flag meetings with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), no concrete steps have been taken to check the cross-border infiltration and smuggling by Bangladeshi miscreants. Their inaction has only emboldened criminals,” said the spokesperson.