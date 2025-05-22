Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and gusty winds to lash Bengal over next week: IMD issues alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather advisory for both north and south Bengal, forecasting a series of thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rainfall beginning from May 22 and continuing through to May 28.

A cyclonic circulation over Punjab and central Madhya Pradesh, an upper air cyclonic circulation over northeast Madhya Pradesh adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal are the reasons behind the forecast.

A low-pressure area is also likely to form over the west, central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27, which is expected to intensify in the next two days.

May 22

In south Bengal, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 50–60 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely in Jhargram, West Medinipur, Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum.

Heavy rainfall, ranging between 7 and 11 cm, is expected in isolated parts of West Medinipur and Birbhum.

The rest of south Bengal is expected to experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

Light to moderate thunderstorms and lightning, along with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, may affect parts of East Medinipur, West Medinipur and South 24 Parganas.

In north Bengal, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and North Dinajpur are likely to witness thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, lightning and heavy rainfall between 7 and 11 cm.

Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Coochbehar are also expected to receive heavy rainfall with similar wind and lightning activity, while the rest of north Bengal will see light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

May 23

South Bengal districts of Jhargram, West Medinipur, East Medinipur and Hooghly are likely to see thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 50–60 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Hooghly.

The remaining districts will experience thunderstorms with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, along with lightning and light to moderate rain.

In north Bengal, isolated locations across the region will experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

May 24 to 26

Throughout these three days, both south and north Bengal may see isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

May 28

As the low-pressure system strengthens, heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) is anticipated at one or two places across North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur and West Medinipur districts of south Bengal.

Authorities have highlighted the potential impacts of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

These include damage to standing crops, vegetables and horticulture; increased risk of lightning strikes especially in open fields; potential damage to unsecured structures; disruption of urban traffic; and the possibility of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Citizens are advised to take shelter in safe locations during thunderstorm activity.

It is recommended to avoid standing under trees or near electric poles and to stay away from water bodies.

Traffic regulations may be enforced to ensure safety in urban areas.

In the past 24 hours, gusty winds swept through North and South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Howrah, Purulia and Purba Medinipur districts in South Bengal, with wind speeds ranging between 31 and 74 kmph.

Similar gusts occurred in Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar districts in north Bengal, recording maximum wind speeds between 35 and 44 kmph.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling districts of North Bengal, while East Medinipur and South 24 Parganas in south Bengal witnessed heavy showers at isolated locations.